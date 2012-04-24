AUTOSHOW-Peugeot Citroen says may build cars in India with GM

BEIJING, April 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Tuesday it may build cars in India with General Motors , its new global alliance partner, effectively scrapping a planned 650 million euro ($850 million) investment in its own factory.

The companies will explore ways to use GM plants to support Peugeot's long-heralded return to the Indian market, said Gregoire Olivier, head of Asian operations for the Paris-based automaker.

"We're not going to move forward by building our own factory as we'd planned to," Olivier said in an interview at the Beijing auto show.

"We now have GM as a global partner, and GM has factories in India, so we're obviously reviewing our plans from the top," he said. "There are a lot of other ways to enter India now that they don't require us to put 600 million euros on the table."