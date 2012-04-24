AUTOSHOW-UPDATE 2-Peugeot Citroen says may build cars in India with GM

By Laurence Frost
BEIJING, April 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said it may build cars in India with General Motors, its
new global alliance partner, effectively scrapping a planned 650
million euro ($850 million) investment in its own factory.
The companies will explore ways to use GM plants to support
Peugeot's long-heralded return to the Indian market, said
Gregoire Olivier, head of Asian operations for the Paris-based
automaker.
"We're not going to move forward by building our own factory
as we'd planned to," Olivier said in an interview at the Beijing
auto show.
"We now have GM as a global partner, and GM has factories in
India, so we're obviously reviewing our plans from the top," he
said. "There are a lot of other ways to enter India now that
they don't require us to put 600 million euros on the table."
GM India Vice President P. Balendran said in a statement
there were "no plans currently for GM and Peugeot to build cars
together in India", adding: "It's too soon to say how (the
alliance) will impact India and the Asia Pacific region."
The U.S. car maker has an Indian joint venture with China's
Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp and sells models
including the Chevrolet Spark, Beat, Sail and seven-seater
Enjoy. GM has Indian plants near the western city of Mumbai and
Halol, in Gujarat.
Peugeot exited India in 1997 after the failure of an earlier
joint venture with Premier Automobile Ltd., and had been seeking
to re-enter the fast-growing market for at least two years
before announcing the plant investment in Gujarat state last
September.
Amid mounting European losses, Peugeot flagged unspecified
"timetable adjustments" to the project in January, two months
after breaking ground at the factory site.
Peugeot is likely to stick to its earlier plan to enter the
Indian market with a small car and a compact, Olivier said,
declining to give details.
GM and Peugeot announced their broad-based alliance in
vehicle development and production on Feb. 29, along with a 1
billion euro Peugeot share issue that saw Detroit-based GM
acquire a 7 percent stake in Europe's second-biggest automaker.
The partnership with Peugeot is essentially a "Euro-centric
play", GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson told reporters in Beijing,
adding that cooperation opportunities also existed in Asia,
South America and in specific vehicle technologies.