GM, Peugeot mull European joint venture -report

PARIS Oct 12 General Motors and PSA
Peugeot Citroen are working on plans for a European
joint venture as they flesh out the carmaking alliance they
announced earlier this year, La Tribune reported on Friday.
Detroit-based GM would place Opel in the 50-50 venture along
with its French partner's core manufacturing division, according
to the French online newspaper, which cited anonymous sources.
GM declined to comment. A Peugeot spokesman did not
immediately return calls seeking comment.
GM, which took a 7 percent stake in Peugeot as part of the
original alliance agreement, would inject more cash into the
joint venture under the plan being considered, La Tribune said.
But the proposal is likely to run into objections from the
French government and has yet to be submitted to the Peugeot
board, the report added.