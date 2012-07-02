GM signs European logistics deal with Peugeot unit

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT, July 2 General Motors signed a deal on Monday to transfer the bulk of its European logistics operations to a unit of France's PSA Peugeot Citroen starting next year in order to focus on its core car business, the two carmakers said in a joint statement.
"This is the first step in leveraging synergies from the comprehensive alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen. The logistics deal will lead to efficiency improvments and cost savings for GM," Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky said in a statement.
PSA's Gefco unit will handle the European logistics for GM's European brands Opel and Vauxhall as well as for its global brands Chevrolet and Cadillac, including in Russia.
It includes among other things material and parts supplies for GM's European manufacturing plants, as well as the transport of both vehicles from factories to dealers and components to parts distribution centres.
Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke had announced that in July GM would announce the deal, which had been in the works since the alliance was first formed.
GM and Peugeot said late in February that they hoped the alliance would lead to at least $2 billion in annual savings shared evenly between the two within about five years from joint purchasing, logistics and the joint development and production of vehicles and parts.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS