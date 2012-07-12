GM unlikely to share Volt's green tech with Peugeot

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
MUNICH, July 12 Cutting-edge technology in greener cars like General Motor's Chevy Volt and PSA Peugeot Citroen's 3008 HYbrid4 is unlikely to be shared in the alliance between the two firms, an executive from GM's Opel unit said on Thursday.
"The honest answer is I can't imagine that," Opel development chief Rita Forst told an industry conference in Munich, when asked if the two companies would offer cars equipped with the other's respective flagship green car technology.
Industry experts say halo products like the Opel Ampera extended range electric vehicle (EREV), sold as the Volt in the United States, are crucial for a brand to demonstrate leadership and innovation.
They also help to drive demand for core volume models, since customers come to see the Ampera or the 3008 diesel hybrid but drive off with a more affordable Opel Astra or Peugeot 208, respectively.
Toyota's Prius, the first commercially successful full hybrid, helped transform the company's image from being a Japanese carmaker late in identifying future trends to one of the greenest car brands in the industry.
"There are certain technological genes that a manufacturer cannot share," Forst said, explaining that unique selling points like these needed to be protected.
GM and Peugeot agreed in late February to form a global alliance targeting a combined reduction in annual costs of at least $2 billion by sharing selected platforms, modules and components on a worldwide basis.
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.