GM to boost output of mid-sized pickups in U.S., add jobs

DETROIT, Sept 16 General Motors Co will
add a third shift and 750 jobs at its Missouri assembly plant to
build more of its new mid-sized pickup trucks, the No. 1 U.S.
automaker said on Tuesday.
With early orders for the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon
at nearly 30,000, GM decided to add the third shift at the
Wentzville plant to meet expected demand. The additional shift
at the plant, which also builds full-size vans, is expected to
start in early 2015.
GM counts on its full-size pickups, the Chevy Silverado and
GMC Sierra, for the bulk of its profits, but is aiming to boost
its share of the overall truck market with the smaller
companions that it feels will appeal to a different group of
buyers. Rivals Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group
do not sell mid-sized pickups in the U.S. market.
Production of the 2015-model Colorado and Canyon trucks is
already under way and shipping to dealers will begin soon, a
spokesman said. The trucks will go on sale in October.
GM has not provided sales forecasts for the new trucks other
than saying the Colorado will be more successful than its last
appearance when U.S. sales peaked in 2005 above 128,000
vehicles.
The 750 new jobs at the GM plant are in addition to the
1,315 jobs committed to with the launch of the smaller pickups
and the addition of a third stamping press, investments worth
$513 million. The plant currently employs some 2,600 people, and
that will rise to about 3,350 at full capacity, the spokesman
said.
