BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
The new jobs are in addition to the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments the company announced earlier this year. (bit.ly/2syfDoc)
GM estimated nearly 600 of the new jobs created in these facilities will replace work previously done outside the United States.
The supplier park will be operational in 2018, General Motors said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.