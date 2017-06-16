版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 01:36 BJT

GM to open manufacturing facility in Arlington, add new jobs

June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.

The new jobs are in addition to the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments the company announced earlier this year. (bit.ly/2syfDoc)

GM estimated nearly 600 of the new jobs created in these facilities will replace work previously done outside the United States.

The supplier park will be operational in 2018, General Motors said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐