GM names new head of North American manufacturing

DETROIT, June 17 General Motors Co on
Monday named a new head for its North American manufacturing,
replacing an executive who last week was assigned to cut waste
at the U.S. automaker.
Gerald Johnson was named vice president for North American
manufacturing, effective July 1. He will be responsible for
74,000 employees at 56 plants, and will report to global
manufacturing chief Tim Lee.
Johnson, a 33-year GM veteran, was most recently executive
director of global program quality and launch.
On June 10, GM said Diana Tremblay, the current North
American manufacturing chief, would assume the newly created
role of global business services vice president and report to
Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann. She will focus on
simplifying back-office processes and systems to improve speed
and cut costs.
The switch comes at a critical time for GM, which has
started selling the new 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra
full-size pickup trucks, vehicles that Citigroup Global Markets
has estimated could generate an additional $1 billion in
operating earnings in 2013 and 2014.
The manufacturing rollout will continue through this year
and into next as GM introduces different models of its highly
profitable big trucks and companion full-size SUVs.