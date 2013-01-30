GM to invest $200 mln at its powertrain headquarters near Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. Jan 30 General Motors Co
on Wednesday said it will invest $200 million to expand its
global powertrain engineering headquarters in Pontiac, Michigan,
and to shift work there from four other locations by 2014.
GM will build a 138,000 square-foot wing to the site, to be
completed in the second half of 2014.
The investment is part of the U.S. automaker's previously
announced plan to spend $1.5 billion on its North American
facilities this year, up from the $436 million last year. GM
invests $8 billion annually in its operations globally.
On Monday, GM said it would invest $600 million to expand
its car assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas.
Pontiac is in suburban Detroit.