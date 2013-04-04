GM to invest $332 million in four sites to build fuel-efficient engines

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 4 General Motors Co said it will invest about $332 million in four manufacturing sites to produce more fuel-efficient engines and transmission systems.
So far this year, the carmaker has announced $1.2 billion in investments in its North American plants. GM has said it would invest $1.5 billion in those plants this year.
The investments will boost production of a new Ecotec small gas engine, a new V6 engine, eight-speed transmission and tooling for an existing six-speed transmission.
The carmarker is also raising its powertrain investment in two Michigan plants by $46 million to support production of the new V6 engine.
Shares of the Detroit-based company closed at $27.80 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.