GM CEO Barra: Company 'cooperated fully' with Justice Dept probe

DETROIT, June 9 General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra on Tuesday declined to comment on reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is weighing a criminal charge against the automaker.

GM has "cooperated fully" with prosecutors, she said. Any settlement would be "on their timeline," Barra added ahead of the company's shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

