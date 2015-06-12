GM to lay off workers, cut production at Michigan small-car plant

DETROIT, June 12 General Motors Co will
lay off 100 workers and cut production at its Orion Assembly
small-car plant in suburban Detroit because of slow sales, the
company said on Friday.
This is in addition to the 160 layoffs GM announced last
November at Orion Assembly.
U.S. consumers continue to prefer SUVs and pickup trucks
over sedans, particularly small ones, as gasoline prices remain
low. The plant makes the Chevrolet Sonic and Buick Verano
compact cars.
U.S. sales of the Sonic through May were down 28.5 percent
from a year earlier and Verano sales were down 16 percent.
A GM spokesman said the company needs to match supply with
demand. GM executives have said often the company does not want
to repeat the mistake of producing more vehicles than consumers
are buying, which helped lead to the company's 2009 bankruptcy
and restructuring.
The plant has about 1,580 hourly workers and 180 salaried
positions. GM said the 260 workers to be laid off will be let go
by the end of this year.
The assembly line will slow to produce fewer cars, but the
GM spokesman did not reveal the production rates.
The Automotive News citing sources said the company would
produce 20 percent fewer cars.
U.S. regular gasoline average price of $2.79 per gallon on
Thursday was down from $3.65 a year ago, according to the AAA
motor club.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Diane Craft)