GM CEO reaffirms goal of 10 pct North American margins by 2016

DETROIT, June 9 General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra on Tuesday held fast to the company's target of attaining 10 percent profit margins in its home North American market by 2016.

GM first announced its target for pretax 2016 North American margins last October.

Barra, speaking with reporters before the company's annual meeting in Detroit, also reaffirmed the company will achieve its first profit in Europe in more than a decade in 2016. (Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

