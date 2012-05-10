UPDATE 1-GM-Peugeot to pool mid-sized cars, compacts-report

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
FRANKFURT May 10 General Motors plans to build mid-sized cars for PSA Peugeot Citroen, while the French automaker will assemble a compact model for GM's Opel brand as part of their new alliance, according to press reports on Thursday.
Under current plans, GM would build a replacement for the Citroen C5 mid-sized sedan, the Paris-based company's Rennes factory chief Jean-Luc Perrard told regional newspaper Ouest France.
Peugeot also plans to assemble GM's next Opel Zafira compact minivan, leading to hundreds of job cuts at the company's development centre in Ruesselsheim, German magazine Der Spiegel separately reported on Thursday, citing union sources.
Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in March that the core of the alliance plan would see future Peugeot mid-sized cars built on the U.S. automaker's platforms, and smaller GM models based on Peugeot vehicles.
Opel denied that the alliance with Peugeot would prompt job cuts at the Opel development unit.
"No jobs will be lost in the Opel technical development centre, however joint projects are divvied up concretely in the end," Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in a statement.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form