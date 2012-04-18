European unions to fight job cuts at PSA, GM

FRANKFURT, April 18 European union leaders at
both French carmaker Peugeot and General Motors
, parent of loss-maker Opel, called on both companies to
reveal immediately any intention to close plants and cut jobs as
part of a newly forged alliance.
"Unions and works councils demand management comprehensively
and without delay present their plans, in particular as regards
to individual sites, production volumes and employment, as well
as consult with labour representatives," the European umbrella
trade union organisation EMB said on Wednesday following a
meeting in Brussels.
Although it said it was prepared to actively fight to retain
as many jobs as possible, it added it was "not interested in an
escalation" of tension with management.