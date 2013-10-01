GM's Opel, Peugeot to build small MPVs at Opel's Spain plant

FRANKFURT Oct 1 General Motors unit Opel
said on Tuesday it would build subcompact multi-purpose-vehicles
(MPVs) together with French ally PSA Peugeot Citroen
at Opel's Spanish plant in Zaragoza, confirming recent media
reports.
"This programme is one of three joint projects that the
partners agreed to in December 2012," Opel said in a statement.
It added that PSA will supply the vehicle architecture, as
well as engines and transmissions, with the first models coming
at the end of 2016.
Given the two carmakers had agreed to a 50-50 distribution
of synergies, the decision implies that Opel will agree to
building one of its own models in a plant operated by its French
partner.
"The alliance between GM and PSA is based on a fair
balance," Opel said in the statement, adding further
announcements regarding joint projects would follow at a later
date.
Media speculation has centred around the next generation of
the Opel Zafira compact MPV due to launch in 2017, which could
be built in PSA's Sochaux plant in France.
The news of the subcompact MPVs, which include the Opel
Meriva and Citroen C3 Picasso, confirms a recent report in the
French press.