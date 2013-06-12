UPDATE 2-GM targets investment grade rating 'within the year'

By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 12 General Motors Co on
Wednesday said it is targeting an investment grade credit rating
"within the year" as the U.S. automaker works to distance itself
from the stigma of its 2009 bankruptcy.
GM disclosed the goal in slides posted online ahead of
presentations by Chief Executive Dan Akerson and Chief Financial
Officer Dan Ammann, who are meeting with analysts at the
company's test track in Milford, Michigan.
Ammann did not use the words in the slide and referred
questions about when GM would achieve its goal to analysts for
the rating agencies in the audience.
"We're obviously targeting an investment grade rating as
soon as possible," Ammann said. "We're obviously working toward
that ... and something that we hope to achieve in the near
term."
Smaller U.S. rival Ford Motor Co achieved an
investment grade credit rating last year, allowing it to get
lower rates on borrowing and expanding the number of potential
buyers for its bonds. GM would be able to do the same.
In January, Akerson said he hoped GM would achieve an
investment grade credit rating in 2013. That same month,
treasurer James Davlin said GM was "trending toward investment
grade."
GM went public in the autumn of 2010, after its 2009
bankruptcy restructuring and $49.5 billion U.S.-taxpayer
bailout. The bailout led some critics to call the company
"Government Motors" and executives said the stigma has hurt
sales some.
GM executives have often boasted of the Detroit company's
"fortress balance sheet," but investors are more focused on a
return to profitability in its money-losing European unit and
the exit of the U.S. Treasury as a shareholder.
GM has said it intends to return to breakeven results in
Europe by mid-decade. Treasury, which owns about 13.8 percent of
GM's common shares, has said it intends to exit its position by
April 2014.
Ammann also said on Wednesday that investors can expect the
company's balanced approach to using its cash to continue, with
the current focus on new-vehicle launches and turning around its
money-losing Europe business.
"Reinvesting in the business is the single most important
thing we can be doing with our cash," Ammann said. He said $8
billion in annual capital spending is the level investors should
expect to see, plus or minus, on an ongoing basis.
Ammann said GM has used its cash to reinvest in the
business, protect what it calls its "fortress balance sheet" and
return money to shareholders. The last approach has included
spending $5.5 billion last December to buy back shares from the
U.S. Treasury.
Last week, Akerson said after GM's annual shareholders
meeting that the company would consider dividends on its common
stock and further share buybacks, but the current focus was on
investing in its operations.
On Wednesday, Akerson told analysts: "When we first came out
of bankruptcy, we were playing a lot of defense. Now we're
playing offense."
He cited the company's luxury Cadillac brand, in which GM
has been investing heavily to make it more successful globally.
He called BMW, Mercedes and Audi
tough competitors that offer compelling vehicles,
and said Cadillac's past mistakes included ugly designs and
limiting the brand to North America.
With the global luxury market growing, especially in China,
Akerson said GM has about five or six years to establish
Cadillac as a premium brand equal to its rivals.
Akerson also reaffirmed GM's mid-decade targets, including
raising North American adjusted operating earnings profit
margins to 10 percent, and mid-single-digit margins in South
America and the international unit that includes China.
GM shares were down 1.3 percent at $33.49 in afternoon
trading.