UPDATE 2-S&P raises GM credit rating by two notches

* GM corporate credit rating raised to BB+
* Also raises rating outlook to "stable"
By Soyoung Kim
Sept 29 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised
its corporate credit rating on General Motors Co (GM.N) by two
notches on Thursday, saying the automaker's new labor contract
would allow for continued profitability and cash generation in
North America.
The ratings service revised upward its credit rating on GM
to BB+ from BB- and also raised its rating outlook to "stable"
from "positive."
The upgrade comes a day after the United Auto Workers union
ratified a new four-year labor contract with GM, the first such
deal for the top U.S. automaker since its 2009 bankruptcy.
The automaker said the contract would allow it to make
money even if U.S. auto sales plunged by 15 percent from the
still-weak levels of 2011 and will boost its costs by only $20
million annually in 2012 and 2013.
"GM has a two-year track record of profits and cash flow
generation in its global automotive operations, supported by
strong performance in North America," Standard & Poor's said in
a statement released on Thursday.
As auto sales in North America continue to recover
gradually, GM is expected to generate positive free automotive
operating cash flow of at least $5 billion in 2011, the agency
said.
"The upgrade reflects our view ... that GM's prospects for
generating free cash flow and profits continue to solidify,
because of its cost base in North America, combined with
prospects for some gradual improvement in light-vehicle sales
in North America into 2012," S&P credit analyst Robert Schulz
said.
Leading industry research firm J.D. Power expects U.S. auto
sales to total 12.6 million vehicles this year, which would be
a 9 percent increase from 2010. For 2012, it sees sales of 14.1
million vehicles, but has added that a high level of
uncertainty remains.
Most analysts and industry executives expect consumer
demand for new cars and trucks to continue to recover from the
depressed levels of the late 2000s, but caution that the pace
of recovery would be slow in a fragile U.S. economy.
GM shares were up 1.4 percent at $20.70 at midday.
