GM tells court it not liable for claims over pre-bankruptcy cars

NEW YORK Nov 5 General Motors said in a
court filing on Wednesday that it should not have to face
lawsuits based on safety issues in cars made before its 2009
bankruptcy, including a faulty ignition switch that led to the
recall of 2.6 million cars earlier this year.
The brief, filed in Manhattan bankruptcy court, lays out
GM's legal arguments and is the opening salvo in litigation from
GM drivers who say the automaker should make them whole for
losses related to recalls this year.
The ignition switch recalls, which began in February, have
since grown to encompass numerous problems affecting millions of
vehicles. The company is facing some 130 lawsuits over accidents
and lost vehicle value.
In April, GM asked Judge Robert Gerber of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, who oversaw the bankruptcy, to
bar claims related to vehicles made before 2009 based on the
terms of the sale order that created the so-called "New GM."
Liabilities related to older vehicles were largely retained by a
shell company now known as "Old GM."
Plaintiffs' lawyers have asked Gerber to rule that
bankruptcy protection does not apply because their clients were
not informed about the problems at the time and had no chance to
argue their cases during the proceedings.
On Wednesday, GM said plaintiffs' lawyers were trying to
re-litigate issues that had been aired fully and settled five
years ago.
"(P)laintiffs resurrect the same failed arguments as the
creditors before them made in seeking payments from New GM for
Old GM's liabilities," the brief said.
The dispute is broken into four so-called "threshold" issues
that Gerber decided should be dealt with at the outset of the
case. GM maintains it has the upper hand on all four.
It rejected plaintiffs' contention that they were not given
notice of the bankruptcy sale in violation of their due process
rights. It also stressed that none of its actions constitute
fraud against the bankruptcy court, which is reserved for
"egregious" conduct that "defiles the court itself." And it
asserted that any grievances about the sale process should be
against Old GM, which was responsible for the transaction.
Furthermore, the carmaker said, the defects at issue are
liabilities that remain the responsibility of Old GM.
In an emailed statement, GM spokesman Alan Adler said the
company believed its position was consistent with federal law
and legal precedent. Adler added that the company has
established an out-of-court program run by lawyer Kenneth
Feinberg to provide compensation for claims on behalf of
individuals injured or killed in pre-bankruptcy crashes.
A lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, Steve Berman, said in an
email that the filing was expected.
"I say bring it, we will beat it," he said.
Plaintiffs' response is due on Dec. 16, and Gerber has
scheduled a hearing for Jan. 26.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye and Nick Brown; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Andre Grenon)