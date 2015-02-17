Judge says could narrow GM's bankruptcy defense in recall cases

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 17 A judge said on Tuesday that if
General Motors Co is found to have violated car owners'
constitutional rights by hiding ignition-switch defects during
its bankruptcy, he would consider narrowing the legal
protections afforded the company under its 2009 bankruptcy sale.
Judge Robert Gerber, at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Manhattan, provided his views for the first time on a fight
between GM and plaintiffs who demand billions of dollars for the
loss of car value stemming from last year's massive recall.
The claims surround defective ignition switches that cut
power to brakes, steering and airbags, a problem that resulted
last year in the recall of an initial 2.6 million vehicles, and
prompted GM to issue further recalls on other defects.
GM's 2009 bankruptcy resulted in a sale of the company's
profitable assets to the entity that now operates as General
Motors Co. Its burdensome liabilities were shed and assigned to
the "Old GM" trust, a shell with limited assets. GM says the
plaintiffs must seek compensation from the trust because their
claims pertain to cars made before bankruptcy.
GM has already agreed to pay compensation for those injured
or killed due to ignition defects. The compensation will be paid
from an out-of-court fund.
Plaintiffs say they should be able to seek compensation from
GM, rather than the trust, because the company concealed the
defects when the bankruptcy sale was approved, violating their
right to due process.
Gerber is not expected to rule for weeks or months. But his
comments suggested he was not swayed by either side.
For example, GM has argued that it has no duty to the
plaintiffs, because even if a due process violation occurred, it
was perpetrated by Old GM.
But Gerber said on Tuesday that if due process was violated,
he would be "inclined to" reassess the terms of the sale order
and might narrow it to keep GM on the hook for ignition-switch
defects it knew about after the sale.
"As I read the sale order, it's a 'get out of jail free'
card," Gerber said. "That is a matter of concern for me."
However, plaintiffs did not want a modified sale order, but
rather wanted Gerber to determine it did not apply to them.
Plaintiffs have filed more than 165 lawsuits against GM in
other courts, and want to keep pursuing those cases.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; editing by
Matthew Lewis)