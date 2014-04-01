版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 03:05 BJT

GM CEO says 'disturbed' by company references to high cost of replacing switches

WASHINGTON, April 1 General Motors CEO Mary Barra told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that she was disturbed by past GM comments that the cost of replacing defective switches in some cars, that have now been recalled, was too high.

Barra told a House of Representatives committee that the company had retained Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw victims compensation funds after the Sept. 11 attacks, to help in its response to the crisis.

U.S. lawmakers are seeking to establish who is to blame for at least 13 GM auto-related deaths over the past decade and challenged Barra over the automaker's slow response to defective ignition switches in its cars. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐