GM CEO says 'disturbed' by company references to high cost of replacing switches

WASHINGTON, April 1 General Motors CEO
Mary Barra told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that she was
disturbed by past GM comments that the cost of replacing
defective switches in some cars, that have now been recalled,
was too high.
Barra told a House of Representatives committee that the
company had retained Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw victims
compensation funds after the Sept. 11 attacks, to help in its
response to the crisis.
U.S. lawmakers are seeking to establish who is to blame for
at least 13 GM auto-related deaths over the past decade and
challenged Barra over the automaker's slow response to defective
ignition switches in its cars.
(Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)