GM to launch new product development group focused on safety

NEW YORK, April 15 General Motors will create a new "global product integrity" organization that will focus on product safety and quality, said GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in a speech on Tuesday.

"This new way of developing vehicles will provide the highest levels of safety, quality, and customer service, and ensure that a situation like the ignition-switch recall doesn't happen again," Barra said in New York. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)