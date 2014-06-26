版本:
GM's Barra: more recalls possible, done firing workers over faulty switch -NBC

WASHINGTON, June 26 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday more recalls are possible as the No. 1 U.S. automaker continues to look at data and take action if necessary.

Asked if GM had fired everyone it was going to fire in connection to the recall for older model Chevrolet Cobalt and other GM small cars with faulty ignition switches, Barra said, "Yes, I believe we have."

"We've addressed the issue," she said in a television interview with NBC. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
