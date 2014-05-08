GM recalls about 8,500 Buick, Chevy cars for brake problem

DETROIT May 8 General Motors Co said on
Thursday it has recalled 8,590 Buick and Chevrolet sedans in
North America to address a potential braking problem.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it recalled certain 2014 model
year Buick LaCrosse and Chevy Malibu sedans for possible reduced
braking performance because rear brake rotors may have been
installed in the front brake assembly, which could shorten the
life of the front brake pad and increase the risk of a crash.
GM said it was unaware of any accidents or injuries related
to the issue. It added it expects a very small percentage of the
recalled vehicles will contain the front brake assembly
misbuild.
A rear brake rotor is 7 millimeters thinner than a front
version by design and over time higher heat generated by the
thinner rotors will shorten brake pad life, GM said.
Affected in the recall were 8,208 cars sold in the United
States, 209 in Canada and 173 in Mexico, GM said. Of the
recalled cars in the U.S. market, only 1,694 are in consumer
hands, with most still at dealers.
GM said people who have taken delivery of a vehicle that may
be affected will be notified by letter and may request a
courtesy vehicle until dealers inspect and, if necessary,
replace the front brake rotors.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Peter Galloway)