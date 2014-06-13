UPDATE 3-GM recalls half million Camaros, safety crisis deepens

(New throughout, adds comments from Rep Waxman, NHTSA)
By Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert
DETROIT, June 13 General Motors Co
recalled 511,528 Chevrolet Camaros on Friday for an ignition
switch problem similar to the defect linked to at least 13
deaths in Chevrolet Cobalts and other models.
GM said it was aware of minor accidents but no fatalities
from the Camaro, a sporty two-door car. It said the Camaro
switch defect differed from the problem in the Cobalts, but a
consumer advocate said GM still should have recalled the Camaros
sooner.
GM said a driver's knee could bump the Camaro key fob and
move the ignition switch out of the "run" position, causing the
engine to shut off. The earlier recall of Cobalts and other
small cars involved an ignition switch in which a bump of the
key fob could turn off the engine, disabling power steering and
airbags.
That defect, first observed by GM engineers in 2002, was not
reported to consumers for years. Chief Executive Mary Barra in
recent months overhauled the way GM handles safety recalls.
The Camaro recall bloats the number of GM vehicles summoned
back for switch-related problems to more than 3.1 million as
Barra prepares to return to Congress next week to give more
testimony on the earlier recall.
"It is troubling that GM continues to announce ignition
switch-related recalls on late-model vehicles (which) raises
questions about how pervasive the problem is and why it is
taking so long for GM to act," said Representative Henry Waxman
of California, the senior Democrat on the House Energy and
Commerce Committee that is investigating GM.
Barra will be joined by Anton Valukas, chairman of GM's
outside law firm Jenner & Block, who conducted a months-long
investigation that detailed deep flaws in GM's internal
decision-making process.
The so-called Valukas report, made public last week,
triggered the departures of 15 GM employees, including several
high-ranking executives in the legal, engineering and public
policy groups.
GM's 3.1 million switch-related recalls are a fraction of
the record 16.5 million cars the automaker has recalled this
year in 38 actions. That's about as many cars as the entire auto
industry expects to sell this year in the United States.
The switch problem in this recall, of Camaros from model
years 2010 to 2014, is "not at all related to the Cobalt," GM
safety spokesman Alan Adler said in an interview. "The condition
here is a switchblade key" in which a key pops out of the key
fob when a small button is depressed.
The problem with the Camaro switch "is an external bumping
issue," Adler said. He said it involves "an atypical seating
situation. If you sit somewhat normally and don't pull your seat
way up, you are not going to have this problem."
The Cobalt and Ion had a similar issue involving the
location of the switch on the steering column and the tendency
of some drivers to bump that switch. Some other key issues also
are similar: When the key fob is bumped and the switch is moved
out of the run position, the engine can turn off, causing loss
of power steering and failure of airbags to deploy in a crash.
GM said it was aware of three crashes causing four minor
injuries linked to the issue in Camaro. Adler said air bags did
not deploy in those crashes and he did not know details.
GM "should have recalled" the Camaro earlier, said Clarence
Ditlow, director of the Center for Auto Safety, a
Washington-based watchdog group. "GM said it's not the same
problem, but it's a first cousin," Ditlow said.
Adler said GM would send letters to Camaro owners, advising
them to visit dealers to get a new key made. Until then, he said
GM is advising Camaro owners to "drive the car and be aware" of
the problem.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,
which is responsible for overseeing safety defects and recalls,
had not yet posted an official Camaro recall notice, but the
agency has received and posted several consumer complaints.
NHTSA said Friday afternoon it had not received GM's
official recall notice on the Camaro, but "is monitoring the
issue closely."
Lawmakers have criticized NHTSA for not acting more swiftly
to recall GM small cars with defective switches.
The agency awarded the 2012-2014 Camaro five-star safety
ratings, its highest, for safety in front, side and rollover
crashes.
Adler said GM discovered the issue in the Camaro as it was
testing a wide range of its 2014-2016 models after the widely
publicized small-car ignition switch recall.
Jeff Boyer, appointed to the new position of vice president
for GM global safety earlier this year in response to the
small-car ignition switch recall, said the Camaro recall was a
quick action that is "the new norm for product safety at GM,"
according to the press statement.
GM shares closed at $35.63, up 11 cents.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and
Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bangalore; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)