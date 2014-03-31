GM CEO to testify company to expand replacement switch output

WASHINGTON, March 31 General Motors Co
Chief Executive Mary Barra will testify on Tuesday that the No.
1 U.S. automaker is sorry for the pain caused by the defective
ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths and has asked its
supplier to boost production of replacement parts to speed the
recall.
In testimony posted Monday on the U.S. House Energy and
Commerce Committee website, Barra said she does not yet have
answers to why GM took more than 10 years to catch the faulty
switch. She will testify to the House of Representatives on
Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday.
"I cannot tell you why it took years for a safety defect to
be announced in that (small car) program, but I can tell you
that we will find out," according to a text of her opening
remarks.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)