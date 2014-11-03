GM ignition-switch death, injury claims up 12 percent

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 3 A program to compensate victims
of accidents caused by a faulty ignition switch in General
Motors vehicles has received 1,772 claims for injuries
and deaths, a 12 percent increase from the previous week,
according to a report Monday.
The increase in claims received by the program as of Friday
was driven in part by an additional four claims for deaths and
174 new claims for less-serious injuries that required
hospitalization but did not cause severe permanent damage. Since
August 1, when the program began, there have been a total of 196
claims for deaths, 116 for catastrophic injuries and 1,460 for
other injuries, according to the report from the office of
attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who was tapped by GM to oversee the
program.
GM has faced criticism for waiting 11 years to begin
recalling millions of cars with ignition-switch problems that
have been linked to fatal crashes. The switch can slip out of
position and cut power to air bags and brakes. The problem
prompted the recall of 2.6 million vehicles earlier this year.
Once a claim is submitted, Feinberg and his office review it
to determine whether it is eligible for compensation. In a
previous report, Feinberg's office said 61 offers had been made,
including 30 to the survivors of individuals killed in crashes
and 31 for those injured. No new claims were approved in the
past week, according to this week's report.
So far, 25 of the offers have been accepted, and none have
been rejected as of Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the
program.
GM has given Feinberg - a Washington attorney who has
overseen compensation for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and
the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, among others - free rein to
determine eligibility criteria and approve or reject claims. The
amount of compensation has not been capped, and GM has set aside
at least $400 million to cover the costs.
The program will continue to accept claims until December
31.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Andrew Hay)