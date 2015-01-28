UPDATE 1-GM says it has no plans to extend ignition switch claims deadline

(Adds GM statement, detail on senator's request to extend
deadline)
DETROIT Jan 28 General Motors Co on
Wednesday said it does not plan to extend a Jan. 31 deadline to
file claims in its faulty ignition switch compensation program,
rejecting pleas from two U.S. senators to extend the cutoff.
GM in a statement said it had already extended the deadline
once to Jan. 31 and does not plan to make another extension.
As of Jan. 23, the compensation program had received 3,068
claims. The head of the compensation fund has determined that 50
of the claims for deceased people have been found eligible for
compensation.
GM has recalled 2.6 million cars due to defective ignition
switches that have been the subject of several Congressional
hearings and numerous lawsuits.
Two senators, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward
Markey of Massachusetts, who have been most vocal in criticism
of GM, on Wednesday sent a letter to GM Chief Executive Mary
Barra urging her to extend the deadline.
In that letter, the senators said they wanted GM to extend
it to allow the U.S. Department of Justice to complete its
investigation over possible criminal conduct in GM's handling of
the ignition switch defect.
The rejection is another step in GM's efforts to put the
issue behind it.
In a statement, GM said, "We have conducted extensive
outreach about the program and contacted more than 5 million
current and former owners of the recalled vehicles."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Andrew Hay)