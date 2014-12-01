Claims in GM ignition-switch program up slightly, another death eligible

DETROIT Dec 1 Claims related to a faulty
ignition switch in General Motors Co vehicles rose
slightly in the last week, including an additional death
attributed to the defect, according to an official report on
Monday.
GM has been criticized for waiting 11 years to begin
recalling millions of cars with ignition-switch problems that
have been linked to fatalities.
The switch can slip out of position, stalling the vehicle
and disabling air bags. The defect led to the recall of 2.6
million vehicles earlier this year.
As of Monday, the program had received 2,215 claims for
injuries and deaths, according to the report from the lawyer
overseeing the program to compensate for deaths and accidents
linked to the part. That was up 1.6 percent from a week earlier.
The program began accepting claims on Aug. 1.
Thirty-six deaths have now been approved as eligible for
payments, up from 35 previously, according to the report from
the office of lawyer Kenneth Feinberg.
GM hired Feinberg, who ran high-profile victim compensation
funds for the Sept. 11 attacks and Deepwater Horizon oil spill,
to handle an out-of-court compensation program to pay claims on
behalf of people injured or killed because of the switch. GM has
said it gave Feinberg free rein to determine who to compensate
and would not challenge his decisions.
Overall, the fund has received 229 claims for deaths, 142
for catastrophic injuries and 1,844 for less-serious injuries
requiring hospitalization. Of those, claims from 36 deaths, five
severe injuries and 39 other injuries have been deemed eligible
for the program.
The report said 216 claims were deemed ineligible, while 463
claims lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence and nearly half -
1,081 - had no documentation at all.
The original deadline for claims submissions was Dec. 31,
but GM agreed to extend that to Jan. 31, 2015.
Eligible death claimants can receive more than $1 million.
The amount of compensation has not been capped, and GM has set
aside at least $400 million to cover its costs.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)