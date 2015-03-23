GM ignition switch death toll increases to 74

March 23 General Motors Co has seven more
claims eligible for compensation for deaths due to accidents
caused by faulty ignition switches, taking the total to 74,
according to the official administering the company's
compensation program.
Lawyer Kenneth Feinberg determined that a total of 200
claims, including 11 severely injured and 115 who were
hospitalized, are eligible for compensation, as of March 20. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)
He began evaluating the claims and determining compensation
after GM received 475 claims for deaths, 289 for catastrophic
injuries and 3,578 for less-serious injuries requiring
hospitalization, through a Jan. 31 deadline.
Feinberg's report said 1,025 claims had been deemed
ineligible, while 1,326 were under review. Applications for
1,075 claims lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence, and 716
had no documentation at all.
GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover
compensation costs.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)