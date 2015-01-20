GM gets 108 more claims for faulty ignition switch compensation

Jan 20 General Motors Co has received 108 claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its cars in the past week, bringing the total to 2,818, according to the official administering the compensation program.

Through Friday, GM received 311 claims for death, 207 for catastrophic injuries and 2,300 for less-serious injuries requiring hospitalization, according to the report from lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, hired by GM to administer the program.

The number of claims found eligible for compensation rose to 121 from 112, according to the report. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)

The company's compensation program has so far determined that 49 deaths, seven severe injuries and 65 other injuries were eligible to be compensated.

The report said 320 claims had been deemed ineligible, while 857 were under review. Another 757 lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence and 763 had no documentation at all.

GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switches. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)