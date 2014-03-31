GM engineer OK'd sub-standard ignition switch -documents

WASHINGTON/DETROIT, March 31 A General Motors
engineer signed off on a design change for troubled ignition
switches even though those changes did not meet company
standards, according to documents provided to a U.S. House of
Representatives panel.
The document appeared to be in conflict with information
provided by GM engineer Ray DeGiorgio during 2013 legal
proceedings surrounding the company's defective ignition
switches that are linked to 13 deaths.
(Reporting By Ben Klayman, Paul Lienert and Richard Cowan;
Editing by Bill Trott)