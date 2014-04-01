GM failed to report ignition switch concerns to regulator, probe shows

WASHINGTON, April 1 General Motors has not yet
reported to federal regulators the "vast majority" of 133 cases
of safety concerns about ignition switches, House of
Representatives Democrats said on Tuesday.
The cases, some dating from June 2003, stem from warranty
claims and comments from consumers and GM technicians, according
to Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
"Yet at the same time GM was receiving these consumer
complaints, the company continued to deny any defect," House
Democrats said in a memo, adding, that "to this date, GM has not
reported the vast majority of these incidents" to the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)