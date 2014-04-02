U.S. senator accuses GM of 'culture of cover-up' in recalls

| WASHINGTON, April 2
WASHINGTON, April 2 General Motors came under
withering attack for its decade-long failure to notify the
public about defective parts linked to fatal crashes, as a U.S.
Senate hearing opened on Wednesday with accusations that the
company fostered "a culture of cover-up."
Rebutting some of GM CEO Mary Barra's testimony to a House
panel on Tuesday that GM had recently cleaned up its act,
Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, who chairs a Senate
subcommittee on consumer protection and product safety, told
Barra: "It might have been the Old GM that started sweeping this
defect under the rug 10 years ago. Even under the New GM banner,
the company waited nine months to take action after being
confronted with specific evidence of this egregious violation of
public trust."
House and Senate committees are investigating why it took GM
more than a decade to recall 2.6 million cars that could have
faulty ignition switches and may have contributed to 13 deaths.
Those switches, without warning, can make vehicle engines
stall during operation and stop air bags from deploying and
power steering and power brakes from operating.
McCaskill said that "a culture of cover-up" caused a GM
ignition switch engineer, Ray DeGiorgio, to give untruthful
testimony as part of a lawsuit related to a 2010 crash in
Georgia.
"He lied" about his knowledge of the defective part,
McCaskill said.
GM spokesman Jim Cain, asked about McCaskill's allegations,
said: "We have pledged an unvarnished accounting of what went
wrong and why, and we have promised to be transparent."
(Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler)