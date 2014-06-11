GM CEO to testify on recall next week at U.S. congressional hearing

WASHINGTON, June 11 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra will testify on June 18 at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on the automaker's ignition switch recall, the subcommittee said on Wednesday.

Barra and former federal prosecutor Anton Valukas, who headed the company's internal investigation into the recall, will be the only witnesses at the hearing, the House oversight and investigations subcommittee said in a news release. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)