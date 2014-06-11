GM CEO to testify on recall next week at U.S. congressional hearing

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, June 11 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra will testify on June 18 at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on the automaker's ignition switch recall, the subcommittee said on Wednesday.
Barra and former federal prosecutor Anton Valukas, who headed the company's internal investigation into the recall, will be the only witnesses at the hearing, the House oversight and investigations subcommittee said in a news release. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.