GM says report of 303 deaths in recalled cars based on 'raw data'

BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
DETROIT, March 13 General Motors Co said a new report of 303 deaths in 1.6 million recalled GM cars is based on "raw data."
GM said new research on crash deaths in the Chevrolet Cobalt and Saturn Ion by U.S. watchdog group Center for Auto Safety lacks "rigorous analysis."
GM said its investigation into the massive ignition switch recall and the impact of the defective switch is "ongoing."
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work
* Perry Ellis - agreement with Sector Apparel Group for distribution of Original Penguin men's apparel in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland