UPDATE 1-Dealers say GM customer anxiety rising, sales may take hit

By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, April 3 An ignition switch defect linked
to deadly crashes and mounting recalls is raising anxiety in
General Motors Co showrooms, according to dealers who are
fielding more calls from customers concerned about the safety of
GM cars.
The Ancira Auto Group in San Antonio, Texas, had expected a
banner March after a strong February, but came up 28 vehicles
short of its goal of selling 200 cars and trucks, Vice President
April Ancira said in an email.
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra on Wednesday
endured a withering attack at a U.S. Senate hearing that opened
with accusations that the company fostered "a culture of
cover-up." Ancira said the ignition switch issue contributed to
her group's sales miss.
"It will take some time for the brand to gain back the
customers it lost," she said. "But I have got to believe that
General Motors will use this opportunity to really focus on
improving the safety of their product."
GM spokesman Jim Cain said the company is aware that some
dealers are worried about how the recall might affect sales.
"Time will tell," Cain said. "In the long term, we will be
judged on how we take care of customers. We have advertising
incentives and other tools to use if there's evidence that sales
in the short term may be impacted. But we haven't seen that."
Interviews with more than 20 U.S. GM dealerships this week
revealed concerns that sales would be pressured, even in a
recovering auto market. Dealers also made clear there's an
escalating number of jittery current GM owners, and demands for
repairs threaten to clog some repair facilities.
"They are calling for information. People are a little
confused about what they need to do. There are a lot of these
cars out there," said Al Belford, fixed operations director at
Ed Bozarth Chevrolet in Las Vegas, which has been getting about
50 customer calls a day for the last three weeks.
Jacqueline Aguilar, service coordinator at Brickell Buick
GMC in Miami, said the dealership handles was getting up to 40
calls a day between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Holland, Michigan's DeNooyer Chevrolet has been getting
10-15 calls per day, sales manager Dominique DeNooyer told local
television, adding that the dealership was finding the "influx"
of people challenging.
Since February, GM has recalled 2.6 million vehicles due to
concerns about ignition switches that unexpectedly turn off
engines during operation and leave airbags, power steering and
power brakes inoperable. And so far this year, GM has recalled a
total of nearly 7 million vehicles, or about the same number
recalled in the previous four years combined.
TOYOTA'S RECALL OF 2010
In January 2010, Toyota Motor Corp recalled nearly
2.6 million vehicles in the United States and Canada to fix
sticky accelerator pedals. The recall and the controversy
leading up to the decision punished sales.
Less than two weeks after the recall, Toyota reported a 16
percent drop in January 2010 U.S. sales. Sales fell again in
February before rebounding in March. Toyota's U.S. market share
still has not regained its peak of 17 percent, set in 2009.
In contrast, GM's numbers improved in March, the month after
the first stages of the recall were announced. Dealers delivered
256,047 vehicles in the United States in March, fueling a 4
percent increase in total sales from year-ago levels. Retail
sales were up 7 percent and GM said it gained retail market
share.
Overall, the auto market is in recovery mode, and a lot of
dealership executives remain optimistic, including Brad Sowers,
owner of Jim Butler Chevrolet in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton.
"I'm still in the mode that it's going to be a good year for
us and the marketplace has cars that are 11 or 12 years old and
rates are really low," Sowers said.
"Our sales have been average," said James Mardenli, general
sales manager at Cerrone Chevrolet Buick & GMC Truck dealership
in South Attleboro, Massachusetts. "April should be a good month
in terms of sales because April, May, and June are usually the
months where the most cars are bought."
But Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a research
note that his uncle, a car dealer in Canton, Ohio, was
concerned.
"I think April's gonna hit rock bottom for us. We know we'll
get through this, but are just hoping this issue passes as soon
as possible," Jonas quoted his uncle as saying. Jonas did not
name his uncle or respond immediately to a call about the
discussion.
At GM dealerships near the major U.S. cities of Boston,
Cleveland, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Antonio, managers agreed
they were spending a lot more time allaying customer concerns.
They reported offering more rental cars, agreeing to more
trade-ins and telling customers to lighten their key chains.
Several dealership executives conceded the bad news is
distracting their teams from making their sales pitch in the
showroom.
Some customers, however, do not want to wait weeks for their
cars to be repaired. GM has offered some incentives for
trade-ins and dealers say the offer is being taken up.
Andy Sweis, general manager at Jennings Chevrolet in the
north Chicago suburb of Glenview, Illinois, said the dealership
has taken in about a half a dozen Chevy Cobalts for trade-in
since the recall.
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman, Svea Herbst, Jim Forsyth,
Timothy Reid, Kim Palmer, Zachary Fagenson, Jason McLure and
Lily Jamali, editing by Peter Henderson and David Gregorio)