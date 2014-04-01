Barra says GM investigating at what level decision made on faulty switch

WASHINGTON, April 1 General Motors CEO
Mary Barra told a congressional hearing on Friday that one aim
of the company's internal investigation of deadly crashes from
faulty ignition switches was to establish at what level the
decision was made to use the switches.
Barra told lawmakers the internal probe would also seek to
establish what information was provided to U.S. federal safety
regulators about the part, blamed for crashes that caused at
least 13 deaths.
(Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)