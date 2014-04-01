Barra says GM investigating at what level decision made on faulty switch

WASHINGTON, April 1 General Motors CEO Mary Barra told a congressional hearing on Friday that one aim of the company's internal investigation of deadly crashes from faulty ignition switches was to establish at what level the decision was made to use the switches.

Barra told lawmakers the internal probe would also seek to establish what information was provided to U.S. federal safety regulators about the part, blamed for crashes that caused at least 13 deaths. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)