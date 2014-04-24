版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 22:01 BJT

Delphi Automotive CEO declines to address GM recall costs

DETROIT, April 24 Parts supplier Delphi Automotive Plc Chief Executive Officer Rodney O'Neal declined on Thursday to discuss costs related to the General Motors Co ignition switch recall.

Delphi produced the ignition switches involved in the recall of 2.6 million GM vehicles that have been linked to at least 13 deaths. GM said earlier Thursday that Delphi was planning to add another assembly line to make replacement switches, likely in June.

"We're working very closely and seamlessly with GM on this issue in order to solve the ramp-up issues and ultimately get this behind both of us," said O'Neal on a conference call with Wall Street analysts. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐