Delphi Automotive CEO declines to address GM recall costs

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
DETROIT, April 24 Parts supplier Delphi Automotive Plc Chief Executive Officer Rodney O'Neal declined on Thursday to discuss costs related to the General Motors Co ignition switch recall.
Delphi produced the ignition switches involved in the recall of 2.6 million GM vehicles that have been linked to at least 13 deaths. GM said earlier Thursday that Delphi was planning to add another assembly line to make replacement switches, likely in June.
"We're working very closely and seamlessly with GM on this issue in order to solve the ramp-up issues and ultimately get this behind both of us," said O'Neal on a conference call with Wall Street analysts. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.