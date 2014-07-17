Delphi CEO says the bad ignition switch was GM's responsibility

July 17 The chief executive of Delphi Automotive
, the auto supplier that supplied the defective switch
to General Motors Co that has been linked to at least 13
deaths, said on Thursday that the automaker was responsible for
approving the faulty part design.
Rodney O'Neal, testifying in front of the U.S. Congress,
said his company made "the switch that GM approved and wanted.
"GM knowingly approved a final design that included less
torque than the original target," he said in prepared written
testimony he will make to members of a Senate subcommittee. "In
our view, that approval established the final specification."
So far, GM has attributed 13 deaths and 54 crashes to the
specific defect, in which the ignition switch can slip from the
"run" to the "accessory" position, causing the engine to stall,
air bags to not deploy, and a loss of power brakes and power
steering.
O'Neal said Delphi has four production lines running to make
ignition switches to replace the faulty parts that have been
recalled by GM. He said Delphi has shipped more than one million
new switches and is on track to deliver more than two million by
the end of August.
