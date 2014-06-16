Same engineer designed switches on 5.95 million recalled GM cars

RPT-ConocoPhillips takes slow, steady route in race for oil profits
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
DETROIT, June 16 General Motors Co said the same engineer was responsible for the design of ignition switches on 5.95 million GM vehicles recalled this year.
GM fired switch designer Ray DeGiorgio after the recall earlier this year of 2.59 million GM small cars with defective switches linked to at least 13 deaths.
GM said DeGiorgio also designed the switches on 3.36 million midsize and full size GM cars recalled on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese)
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
* Now sees offering of up to 5.0 million units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95 to $0.98