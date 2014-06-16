版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 05:40 BJT

Same engineer designed switches on 5.95 million recalled GM cars

DETROIT, June 16 General Motors Co said the same engineer was responsible for the design of ignition switches on 5.95 million GM vehicles recalled this year.

GM fired switch designer Ray DeGiorgio after the recall earlier this year of 2.59 million GM small cars with defective switches linked to at least 13 deaths.

GM said DeGiorgio also designed the switches on 3.36 million midsize and full size GM cars recalled on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐