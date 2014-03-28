版本:
GM adds 971,000 cars to ignition switch recall

March 28 General Motors Co is adding 971,000 cars to its ignition switch recall, which began in February with 1.6 million vehicles and has been linked to a dozen deaths.

GM said the recall is being expanded to include versions of the Chevrolet Cobalt, Chevrolet HHR, Pontiac G5, Pontiac Solstice and Pontiac Sky made during model years 2008-2011.

Older versions of those cars, dating back to 2003, were recalled in February, along with the Saturn Ion. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, editing by Peter Henderson)
