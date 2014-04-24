版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 05:23 BJT

Florida part of multi-state group probing GM

WASHINGTON, April 24 The Florida attorney general's office said on Thursday it was part of a multi-state group forming to look into complaints about General Motors , which has recalled 2.6 million cars for a faulty part blamed for at least 13 deaths.

A spokesman for the Florida attorney general said in a statement there would be no further comment. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐