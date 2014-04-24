Florida part of multi-state group probing GM

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 24 The Florida attorney general's office said on Thursday it was part of a multi-state group forming to look into complaints about General Motors , which has recalled 2.6 million cars for a faulty part blamed for at least 13 deaths.
A spokesman for the Florida attorney general said in a statement there would be no further comment. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.