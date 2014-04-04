UPDATE 1-U.S. judge refrains from making GM 'park' recalled cars

(Adds details on hearing and background)
By Erwin Seba
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, April 4 A U.S. federal
judge refrained on Friday from issuing an emergency order that
would have parked millions of General Motors Co cars
recalled for defective ignition switches linked to at least 13
deaths.
District Court Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos at a hearing in
Corpus Christi, Texas, said she would need more time to study
briefs submitted by attorneys for two owners of a recalled GM
car and receive documents from the carmaker's lawyers.
A ruling on the requested "stop drive order" is expected in
the coming days.
Since February, GM has recalled 2.6 million cars equipped
with the switch. So far this year, GM has recalled a total of
nearly 7 million vehicles, or about the same number recalled in
the previous four years combined.
Without warning, the switches can make vehicle engines stall
while operating, stop air bags from deploying, and impede power
steering and power brakes from operating.
This week, the automaker's Chief Executive Officer Mary
Barra was grilled by two congressional committees and the
company showed signs it would create a compensation fund for
victims similar to a fund created by BP Plc for those
affected by a 2010 oil spill.
GM has said it would take a charge of $750 million in the
first quarter, mostly for the recalls announced in that period,
including ones linked to the defective ignition switch.
In Friday's hearing, the judge was asked by attorneys for GM
vehicle owners or their survivors to order all models under
recall off the road until they can be fixed.
GM had told the judge through documents filed before the
hearing that it was safe to operate the vehicles as long as
nothing was attached to the key while it was in the ignition.
