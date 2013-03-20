GM recalls about 33,700 vehicles to fix software issue

DETROIT, March 20 General Motors Co is
recalling about 33,700 model-year 2013 Buick LaCrosse sedans and
Cadillac SRX crossover vehicles globally to address a potential
software problem that could increase the risk of a crash.
GM said the problem may cause the transmission to
unexpectedly slip from manual to automatic mode. The U.S.
automaker said there are no reports of crashes or injuries
related to the issue.
The recall affects 26,582 vehicles in the United States,
with the rest in Canada, Mexico, the Middle East and China, the
company said.
Dealers will reprogram the transmission control module free
of charge.
The Detroit company also recalled 48 compressed natural
gas-powered versions of the 2011-model Chevrolet Express
full-sized vans to repair a potentially incorrectly built
pressure relief vent pipe that could allow natural gas into the
passenger compartment and increase the risk of an explosion or
fire.
GM said all the vans, which were sold to three U.S. fleet
customers and one dealer, have been inspected, and there were no
reported crashes, injuries or fires related to the issue.