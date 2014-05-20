GM recalls another 2.42 mln vehicles, doubles 2nd quarter charge

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
DETROIT May 20 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it is recalling another 2.42 million vehicles in the United States, raising the number of vehicles it has recalled so far this year to more than 15 million.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker also said it is doubling the charge it expects to take in the second quarter to about $400 million, mostly for recall-related repairs.
GM said the latest affected vehicles are covered by four recalls, raising the number of U.S. recalls this year to 29. That includes the high-profile recall of 2.6 million vehicles to replace defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths.
GM said there have been no fatalities associated with the latest recalls.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
