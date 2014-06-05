UPDATE 5-GM top executives spared in internal report on safety failure

* 325-page report to be scrutinized by Congress
* Number of deaths related to flaw could rise
* GM fires 15 employees who "acted inappropriately"
By Ben Klayman
WARREN, Mich., June 5 General Motors Co
on Thursday issued a report detailing how for 11 years it turned
a blind eye to an ignition-switch problem linked to at least 13
deaths but largely pinned the blame on what the report described
as incompetent lower-level employees, leaving top brass
untouched.
The report, which will be the subject of upcoming
congressional hearings, describes shortcomings of GM engineers,
including a failure to understand "how the car was built."
Meanwhile, according to the 325-page report, the highest levels
of the company were not made aware.
Providing a rare peek into the operations of one of the
world's biggest automotive companies, the internal investigation
said GM had a long-running corporate culture in which nobody
took responsibility for problems.
The "GM nod" was how CEO Mary Barra described that culture,
"when everyone nods in agreement to a proposed plan of action,
but then leaves the room and does nothing," the document said.
In February, GM finally began recalling vehicles for
repairs. So far, 2.6 million vehicles have been identified. This
recall, coupled with others announced by GM this year, has cost
the company about $1.7 billion so far.
By 2011, three years before the recalls began, outside
lawyers were warning GM's in-house counsel that they needed to
act, the report said.
Barra said 15 employees found to have "acted
inappropriately" have been fired. She did not name all the
individuals, but said more than half of them had been in senior
or executive roles.
During April congressional hearings, Barra was unable to
answer many questions, saying the internal investigation would
find answers. But at Thursday's news conference, she still left
some questions unanswered, including why GM redesigned the
flawed ignition switch but failed to follow normal procedures of
assigning a new part number. That has led some critics to
believe someone was covering up the change.
Barra, who has served as CEO for about five months, said
disciplinary action was taken against five others.
Democratic Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts, who is
pushing legislation to clamp down on automaker defects, said of
the GM report: "We need more than an accounting of past
mistakes" and "an internal investigation alone is not nearly
enough to ensure that a decade-long tragedy like this never
happens again."
Since early this year, the Detroit automaker has been
enveloped in a scandal over why it took more than a decade to
begin recalling low-cost Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and
other cars with ignition-switch problems that were causing them
to stall during operation.
Because of the engine stalls, air bags failed to deploy
during crashes - some of them fatal - and drivers had difficulty
operating their vehicles because power steering and brake
systems also malfunctioned.
"As years passed and fatalities mounted, engineers
investigating the non-deployments and attempting to understand
their cause were neither diligent nor incisive," the GM report
said.
Also infused through the document is the notion that GM
engineers misdiagnosed the safety problem by failing to connect
dots that would have linked the cars' system failures.
But at the same time, GM "heard over and over from various
quarters, including customers, dealers, the press and their own
employees that the car's ignition switch led to moving stalls"
but employees "failed to take action or acted too slowly."
RISING CRASH COUNT
Some new details also emerged about fatalities related to
GM's cars.
The report said GM had identified 54 frontal-impact crashes,
involving the deaths of more than a dozen people, in which air
bags did not deploy as a possible result of the faulty ignition
switch.
Only last week, GM raised the count to 47, from 35, and has
now raised it again, leading to questions about whether the 13
deaths linked to the defect will grow, as consumer advocates
have predicted.
As expected, Barra also confirmed that GM will soon set up a
fund to compensate victims of crashes linked to the faulty
ignition switches.
GM officials told reporters that the number of fatalities
related to the part defect may rise but added that Kenneth
Feinberg, who is looking into victim compensation, will
determine that number.
Reuters reported on Monday that at least 74 people have died
in crashes similar to those GM has linked to the faulty
switches, based on an analysis of government data.
Central to the GM investigation, as well as probes by the
U.S. Congress, Department of Justice and other federal and state
agencies, is why the automaker did not announce vehicle recalls
to fix the problem until this past February.
GM said its investigation, conducted over 70 days, reviewed
41 million documents and more than 230 people were interviewed.
CONSUMERS NOT PUNISHING GM
The move to spare the highest executives from blame drew
some sharp criticism.
"How do you truly fix a culture of carelessness and cover-up
without cutting the head off the snake?" said Robert Hilliard, a
lawyer for a plaintiff in a lawsuit against GM related to the
ignition-switch defect.
Barra previewed the report at the company's technical center
in Warren, Michigan, where she received a standing ovation from
an estimated crowd of more than 1,000 employees. She emphasized
that GM already has taken steps to beef up its internal safety
operations.
Her remarks were broadcast to GM's 220,000 workers globally.
Despite all the negative publicity in recent months, GM
sales have been robust.
The Detroit automaker reported this week that U.S. sales in
May were up 13 percent compared with a year ago, making for the
best total sales since August 2008.
While Barra noted a pattern of "incompetence and neglect"
that she blamed on individuals who failed to "disclose critical
pieces of information," she added that there was "no conspiracy
by the corporation to cover up facts."
Furthermore, Barra said the internal investigation "found no
evidence that any employee made a trade-off between safety and
cost" in failing to deal with the safety problem.
The full report was made public on Thursday.
'DEEPLY DISTURBING' REPORT
With the submission of GM's internal investigation, Congress
is expected to announce a new round of hearings soon. Further
details on a compensation fund for victims and their families
are expected by early August.
U.S. Representative Fred Upton, who chairs the House of
Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee, said the
findings of GM's investigation were "deeply disturbing."
Upton, of Michigan, added that his committee will continue
its investigation with an eye on "what legislative remedies may
be necessary."
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said
the GM report "seems like the best report money can buy. It
absolves upper management, denies deliberate wrongdoing and
dismisses corporate culpability."
The internal report concluded that Barra, executives who
reported directly to her, the board of directors and former CEO
Dan Akerson did not know about the defective switches before
December.
It also found that GM's general counsel, Michael Millikin,
was not responsible for the mishandling of defects and the
recall delay. Millikin, who led the internal probe with former
U.S. prosecutor Anton Valukas, is still employed by GM, Barra
said.
More than one lawyer in GM's legal department was fired as
part of the 15 employees let go, including senior safety lawyer
William Kemp, according to a source familiar with the matter who
asked not to be named. A company spokesman declined to identify
anyone fired beyond former engineers Ray DeGiorgio, who in 2002
dubbed the flawed part "the switch from hell," and Gary Altman.
GM's use of Valukas came under withering attack because his
law firm, Jenner & Block, has had ties to the company since
2002.
Blumenthal, a former prosecutor, said those ties "undermine
the credibility of this report" and underscored the need for
federal investigations to press ahead.
On May 16, GM was slapped with a $35 million fine for its
delayed response to the defect, which is the maximum that can be
imposed by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Also, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
been leveling a $7,000-per-day fine on GM for missing an April 3
deadline for fully responding to the agency's request for
information about the ignition switch problem.
These fines could be dwarfed, however, by potential actions
the Justice Department could take. Earlier this year, Toyota
Motor Corp was fined $1.2 billion for concealing
problems related to sudden acceleration of some of its vehicles.
The NHTSA said GM's probe appeared to support the agency's
findings that company practices "stood in the way of safety at a
time when airbags were failing to work properly in millions of
GM products."
(Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Marilyn
Thompson, Susan Heavey and Karey Van Hall in Washington; Writing
by Richard Cowan; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)