GM sets 4 more recalls, covering over 105,000 vehicles

(Removes superfluous word from headline)
DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co on
Friday announced four more recalls covering 105,688 cars and
trucks globally, raising the number of recalls to 34 including
the high-profile for defective ignition switches linked to at
least 13 deaths.
GM's 34 recalls so far this year cover almost 13.9 million
vehicles in the United States, including the 2.6 million older
cars with the defective ignition switch. Globally, GM has
recalled about 15.9 million vehicles. Almost 90,000 of the
vehicles recalled on Friday were sold in the United States.
The automaker on Thursday released its internal probe
detailing how lower-level employees turned a blind eye to the
defective switch for 11 years, but cleared top executives of any
blame.
GM's largest recall on Friday covers 69,552 heavy-duty
Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks from
model years 2014 and 2015, as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban,
and GMC Yukon SUVs from model year 2015.
The vehicles are being recalled because the base radio may
not work, preventing audible warnings if the key is in the
ignition when the driver's door is opened, GM said. There also
would not be an audible chime if a front seat belt is not
buckled. GM said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries
related to the possible defect.
Vehicles with this condition would not meet federal
standards for theft protection, rollaway protection and occupant
crash protection, GM said. Dealers will reprogram the radio
control module.
GM also is recalling 36,012 2012 model Buick Verano, Chevy
Camaro, Cruze and Sonic compact cars for a defect that could
cause the driver's air bag not to deploy. GM said there was one
crash with an injury related to the issue and it is aware of
other crashes where air bags did not deploy but it is not known
if they were related to this condition.
GM said it conducted two previous recalls for this issue
involving 7,116 of these vehicles with no confirmed crashes in
which this issue was involved.
Dealers will replace the steering wheel air bag coil, which
will eliminate contact between the shorting bar inside the
driver's air bag and the air bag terminals.
GM also has two smaller recalls. It is recalling 87
2013-2014 model year Chevy Spark and 2013 Buick Encore vehicles
made in South Korea for a possible defect that could prevent the
passenger airbag from deploying properly. GM said it is unaware
of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.
Dealers will replace the passenger air bag, GM said.
GM also is recalling 37 2014 model-year Chevy Corvette cars
because an internal short-circuit in the sensing and diagnostic
module could disable front air bags, seat belt pretensioners and
the automatic occupancy sensing module. GM said it is unaware of
any crashes or injuries related to this issue.
Dealers will replace the module, GM said.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)