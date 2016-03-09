GM recalls 1,750 midsize pickup trucks, sedans on air bag concerns

DETROIT, March 9 General Motors Co said on Wednesday it has issued a stop-sales order and recalled about 1,750 new-model Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks and Chevrolet Malibu sedans in the United States and Canada because of potentially defective front air bags.

Some of the 2016 models will also be recalled in Mexico, but GM did not immediately say how many.

There have been no reported injuries related to the air bags placed in the steering wheel of the vehicles.

GM did not name the supplier of the potentially faulty air bag module, but said it was not made by Takata Corp, which is embroiled in a recall of millions of its air bag inflators.

GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson said the issue is not expected to significantly affect sales of the popular midsize pickups or midsize sedan. Any delay in sales is expected to be short-lived, he said. U.S. law keeps dealers from selling a vehicle involved in a recall without fixing it first.

"Some of these vehicles have a condition in which the second stage of the driver frontal airbag may not deploy properly in certain high-speed crashes," GM said in a notice to its dealers. "If the vehicle is involved in a high-speed crash that triggers the second stage deployment of the driver frontal air bag, the second stage of the inflator may not fill the air bag as completely and as quickly as designed, which could lead to an increased risk of injury to the driver." (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)