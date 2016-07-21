GM recalling nearly 290,000 U.S. cars for air bag defect

WASHINGTON, July 21 General Motors Co said Thursday it is recalling nearly 290,000 older Chevrolet Impala cars in the United States because the air bag may not deploy in the event of the crash.

The largest U.S. automaker said the front passenger seat frame in the 2009 and 2010 model Impala cars may rub against and damage electrical wires, which could cause the airbag fuse to short. Dealers will add anti-abrasion tape to prevent damage. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)